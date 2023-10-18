Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.36.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.45.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
