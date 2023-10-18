Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

