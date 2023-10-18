Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.14.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAWN

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -1.86. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.