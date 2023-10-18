Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $8.58

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MERC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.43. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -46.88%.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.