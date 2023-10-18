BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $37.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

