Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $72.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

