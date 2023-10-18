ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $29.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,175.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.