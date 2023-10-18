Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $76.09

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get MetLife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.