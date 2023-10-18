O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $987.38.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $946.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $931.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $927.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $727.43 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

