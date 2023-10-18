Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GRFS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Grifols stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grifols will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Grifols by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 84,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grifols by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Grifols by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

