Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $48.44

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 424.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 699,434 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

