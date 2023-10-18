California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $4,403,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 90.43%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

