Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $15.38

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,704,360 shares of company stock worth $226,783,309 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

