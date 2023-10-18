LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LendingTree Price Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.07. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $182.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $89,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in LendingTree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 564,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $8,177,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in LendingTree by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

