Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 671,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 295,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 2,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 287,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.36 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

