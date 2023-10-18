Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TPDKY
Topdanmark A/S Price Performance
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile
Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Topdanmark A/S
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.