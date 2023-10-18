Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $4.68.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

