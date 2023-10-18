CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,809 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 35.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 17.2% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CareDx by 332.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at $245,000.
CareDx Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CDNA stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $313.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
