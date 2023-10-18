Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

EXTR opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

