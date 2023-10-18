Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Renault has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

