Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,199,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 7,721,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.1 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.2 %

ANCTF stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

