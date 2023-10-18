ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,501,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 4,083,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,731.5 days.

ANZ Group stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92. ANZ Group has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANZGF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ANZ Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANZ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

