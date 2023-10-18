Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $12.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

