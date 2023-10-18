Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

