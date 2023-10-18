Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after buying an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

