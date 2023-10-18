Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 831,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

