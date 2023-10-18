Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$54.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU opened at C$31.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 92.73. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of C$664.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.6350999 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

