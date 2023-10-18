Analysts Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $6.25

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $5.60 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEXA

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $7,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NEXA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $716.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Free Report

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.