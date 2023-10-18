Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.74.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE MO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
