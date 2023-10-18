Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $7.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

