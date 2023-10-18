StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.52 on Friday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

