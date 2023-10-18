Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $720,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

