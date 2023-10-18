RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $201.57 million, a P/E ratio of -185.33 and a beta of 1.54.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,533.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,923,083.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,437 shares of company stock worth $866,086 in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,555,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,948,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 534.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,548 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

