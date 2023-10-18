NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.