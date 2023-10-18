Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
POLA stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
