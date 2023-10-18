Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

POLA stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

