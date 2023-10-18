Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PROV

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.