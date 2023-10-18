Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research cut Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Startek Stock Performance

Startek stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.49 million, a PE ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Startek by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth $173,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

