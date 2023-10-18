StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCX. Benchmark reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

