Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.5 %
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
