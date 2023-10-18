StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTIM

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.80 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.