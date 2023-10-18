Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.1 %

EBMT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

