Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DNN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,434,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 104,550 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,734 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,544,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

