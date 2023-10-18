StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NURO stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 18.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.23.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.