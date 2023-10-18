StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NURO stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 18.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.23.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.