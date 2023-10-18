StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $1.72 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
