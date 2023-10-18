StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $1.72 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 49.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

