voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on voxeljet

voxeljet Trading Up 1.1 %

voxeljet stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.