First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUNC

First United Stock Performance

Shares of First United stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First United has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.81.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). First United had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. First United’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.