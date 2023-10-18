New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GBR

New Concept Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.83.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.