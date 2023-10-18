Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Regional Management Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RM opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a current ratio of 59.19. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 35,651 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $964,003.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 530,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,022.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 112,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

