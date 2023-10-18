Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.