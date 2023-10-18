United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UAMY

United States Antimony Stock Up 5.3 %

UAMY opened at $0.36 on Friday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a current ratio of 15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.84.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.