Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.01.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
