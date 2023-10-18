Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

