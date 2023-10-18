Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

